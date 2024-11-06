Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89), Zacks reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $8.39-$8.68 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.390-8.680 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RHP opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.55%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

