Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 15732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ryder System by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

