RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after buying an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 9,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,705. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

