RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,614. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $214.06 and a one year high of $292.32. The firm has a market cap of $437.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

