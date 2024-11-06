RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,155 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. 1,011,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,415. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $123.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

