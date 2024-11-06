Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HY. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.31. 92,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $950.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 85,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 90,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $5,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

