Roth Capital Raises Earnings Estimates for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for MGIC Investment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

