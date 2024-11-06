Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $164.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.