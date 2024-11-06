Rosalind Advisors Inc. Sells 238,433 Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Rosalind Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,433 shares during the period. ABIVAX Société Anonyme comprises 1.0% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of ABVX opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

