Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,251,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,173.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $50,718.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,251,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,173.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,031.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 424,094 shares of company stock worth $1,137,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Articles

