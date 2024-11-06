Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.