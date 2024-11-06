Robert E. Apple Sells 19,023 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $2,580,089.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,746,507.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MasTec stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.65. 834,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $139.39.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 15,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,634 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $79,494,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 59.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after purchasing an additional 446,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3,439.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 255,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 205.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,613,000 after buying an additional 190,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

