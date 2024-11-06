Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of Allison Transmission worth $38,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.42 and a 1-year high of $109.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

