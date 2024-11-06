Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 132,490 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $25,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. The firm had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

