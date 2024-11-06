Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,234 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $32,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 160,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $96.40.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.