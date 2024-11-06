Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.78 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $606.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.77. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $631.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total value of $2,894,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,735. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.