Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,486 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 103,759 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $42,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 5.2 %

NXPI stock opened at $224.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.