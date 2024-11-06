River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 253,394 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,394 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Valaris worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,525,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,272,000 after buying an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,285,000 after buying an additional 186,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,573,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In related news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Valaris news, SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $872,425.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,237.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,326.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,246. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

