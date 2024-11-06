River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 21,188 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,188 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 956,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 924,519 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 806,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 84.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,598,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 733,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

