River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 19,933 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Ares Management by 20.4% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 9,510.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,950,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,466,929.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at $63,485,288.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848 over the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $171.78.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

