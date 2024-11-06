River Road Asset Management LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391,147 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NMI worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Capital International Investors bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $32,270,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,708,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NMI by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,009,000 after buying an additional 534,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,447,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

