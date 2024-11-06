Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.870 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.83-4.87 EPS.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a twelve month low of $82.17 and a twelve month high of $128.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

