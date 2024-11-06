Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at TD Cowen

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVTY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $82.17 and a fifty-two week high of $128.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,276.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Revvity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 2.3% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Revvity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

