Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Revolve Group Stock Up 27.9 %

RVLV traded up $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,942,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,831. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Insider Transactions at Revolve Group

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

