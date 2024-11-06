Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 6th (ABUS, EHTH, FTS, IFF, IIP.UN, IOBT, JELD, JKHY, MOMO, NXPI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 6th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $111.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.00 target price on the stock.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $160.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Westpark Capital.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $144.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

