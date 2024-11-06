Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Acquires Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on November 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on November 1st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 11/1/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

