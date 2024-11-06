Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

RLMD stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,579 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,924.13. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda purchased 24,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,154.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $260,588.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,924.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $429,655. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

