Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calibre Mining (CXB)

10/23/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$3.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.40.

10/18/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75.

10/10/2024 – Calibre Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.85.

10/9/2024 – Calibre Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/4/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

9/10/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Calibre Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$3.15.

CXB opened at C$2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.21. Calibre Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

