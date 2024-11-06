Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises approximately 4.1% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of O stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

