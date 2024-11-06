RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $3.25 Price Target at UBS Group

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk raised RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Shares of REAL opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.79. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $121,333.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $42,383.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,930.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,337 shares of company stock worth $303,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

