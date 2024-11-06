Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,912. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAM. StockNews.com raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.