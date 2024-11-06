Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.0% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,162.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,085.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

