Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average is $150.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

