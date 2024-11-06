Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after buying an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after buying an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after buying an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

