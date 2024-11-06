Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 701,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at $40,242,076. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 251.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

