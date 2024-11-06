Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $202.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

