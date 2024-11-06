Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 11,235.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 47.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after acquiring an additional 792,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

