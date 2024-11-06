Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,225 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 20.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $436,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

CMCSA opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.