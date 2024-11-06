RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, analysts expect RADCOM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

