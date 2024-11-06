R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.93 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 1,345,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -142.70 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of R1 RCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.30 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

