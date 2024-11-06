QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $85,573.72 and $98.07 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74,145.46 or 1.00209348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00011943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000034 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179614 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

