QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,157 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $382.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

