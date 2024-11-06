QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

