QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

