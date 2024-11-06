QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. National Pension Service lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 31,442 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $692,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,983.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.46, for a total value of $5,504,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,983.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,412,032. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $382.77 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $382.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

