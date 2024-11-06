QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.9 %

TOL opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $160.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,538.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,032.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

