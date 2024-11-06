Q4 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics Raised by HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.60 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

