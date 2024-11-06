Q4 Earnings Estimate for CCO Issued By Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $708.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.08. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $40,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

