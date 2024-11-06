Q3 Earnings Estimate for MDA Space Issued By Cormark

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MDA Space in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.29.

MDA Space Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.95.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.34 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. In other news, Director Karl W. Smith acquired 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,120.20. Also, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,220 shares of company stock worth $3,285,909. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.