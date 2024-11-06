Q1 Earnings Forecast for BRTX Issued By Roth Capital

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BioRestorative Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioRestorative Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BioRestorative Therapies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 6,898.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 63.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

About BioRestorative Therapies

(Get Free Report)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.