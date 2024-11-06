Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $87.31, but opened at $84.20. Public Service Enterprise Group shares last traded at $83.15, with a volume of 598,468 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

